Subscribe

Santa Rosa Junior College: Return to campus after 2 years of remote instruction

BETH SCHLANKER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 15, 2022, 6:19PM
Updated 25 minutes ago

The rush of footsteps heralded a return to near-normality Monday at Santa Rosa Junior College, which began its 2022-23 academic year in a way it has not over the past two years. It welcomed back most students and instructors, with in-person classes in full swing for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began in spring of 2020. As some students sought out shaded lawns on the 104-year-old campus, others marked the day with exercise, all of it adding up to a renewed buzz for Sonoma County’s largest institution of higher learning.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette