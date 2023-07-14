Santa Rosa was listed among the best places to retire in the United States, according to a recent report by U.S. News & World Report.

Santa Rosa placed near the bottom of U.S. News & World Report’s list of “Best Places to Retire in the U.S. in 2022-2023,” and was ranked number 148 out of 150 cities, listed between Stockton, California, and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

To assemble its list, U.S. News & World Report said it analyzed the 150 most populous metro areas with data related to “happiness” of residents, housing affordability, tax rates and health care quality.

The list’s happiness index includes data related to crime rates, air quality and well-being as defined by economic security, access to resources and social activities.

Santa Rosa's low overall ranking on the list is due to the lack of affordable housing for retirees. The city scored a 3.3 out of 10 in that category, and U.S. News & World Report noted that Santa Rosa offers a lower value than similarly sized metro areas in terms of housing costs compared to median household income.

U.S. News & World Report’s Housing Costs for Santa Rosa. (U.S. News & World Report)

According to U.S. News & World Report, Lancaster, Pennsylvania — located about 70 miles east of Philadelphia — is the best place in the U.S. to retire, followed by nearby Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Florida cities Pensacola and Tampa, and York, Pennsylvania, round out the list’s top five places to retire.

No California city made it onto the list’s top 100 places to retire. San Diego (124) was the first city from the Golden State to be listed, followed by Fresno (132), Los Angeles (135), Visalia (136), Santa Barbara (137), Modesto (140), Sacramento (142), Salinas (143), Bakersfield (144), San Francisco (145), Vallejo and Fairfield (146) and Stockton (147).

San Jose, California, came in at the bottom of the list at 150.

Santa Rosa also ranked on U.S. News & World Report’s lists of “Best Places to Live” (125), “Best Places to Live in California” (5) and “Most Expensive Places to Live” (8).

For more information, go to realestate.usnews.com.