Santa Rosa man arrested after pursuit

A Santa Rosa man was arrested on suspicion of felony evasion and drug-related charges on Thursday after leading officers on a pursuit, police said.

Epifanio Salizar Ramirez, 42, was in a silver Dodge Caravan that was blocking an intersection in downtown Santa Rosa when an officer spotted him at about 11:40 a.m., a Santa Rosa police news release said.

The officer tried to get Salizar Ramirez to move out of the intersection, and activated his motorcycle's emergency lights, though Salizar Ramirez continued west onto Third Street, the release said.

He ignored the officer farther west on the street while stopped at a light, police said.

Salizar Ramirez eventually turned north on North Dutton Avenue and then east on West College, running through multiple red lights until he merged onto southbound Highway 101.

He exited the freeway on Hearn Avenue and turned into parking lot of the Extended Stay Motel, where officers blocked him in.

Salizar Ramirez refused to exit the van, despite multiple commands from police to do so, the release said. Officers then broke his driver’s side window and detained him.

Salizar Ramirez, who has 10 outstanding warrants out of Napa County, was arrested on suspicion on felony evading, driving with a suspended license, possession of narcotics and narcotic paraphernalia, police said.

