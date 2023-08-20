A Santa Rosa man was arrested Saturday in connection with a shooting in Cotati that left another man dead, police said.

Samuel Meza was arrested on suspicion of murder about four minutes after fleeing the scene of the afternoon shooting, which took place in the 300 block of East Cotati Avenue, said Cotati Police Sgt. Baudelia Gallo.

Meza, 24, of Santa Rosa, was arrested nearby in the 600 block of East Cotati Avenue, Gallo said.

No information was released about the man who was shot, except that he died later at an area hospital.

Multiple 911 callers reported the shooting at 2:29 p.m.

Arriving officers were given a description of the suspect and told the direction in which he had fled. Sonoma State University and Rohnert Park police officers, and Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in the search, Gallo said.

Gallo said she did not know whether the shooting had taken place in a residence or elsewhere, or where Meza was when he was arrested. She said there were witnesses to the shooting and a weapon had been recovered.

Meza was taken into custody without incident, she said, and there is no active threat to the public in connection with the incident.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Cotati Police Det. Anthony Garber at 707-792-4611.

