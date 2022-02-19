Santa Rosa man arrested for drunk driving had multiple DUIs

A Santa Rosa man was arrested Friday afternoon after crashing his car into another vehicle while driving under the influence of alcohol.

Around 6:40 p.m., police responded to reports of an injury collision at the intersection of Farmers Lane and Vallejo Street. Upon arrival, officers noticed one of the drivers, Matthew Wilton, 46, of Santa Rosa, appeared to be intoxicated, according to a police report.

After completing field sobriety tests, Wilton was determined to have a blood alcohol content of 0.28%, more than three times the legal limit, police said.

The other driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Wilton, who was on felony probation stemming from his three prior DUI convictions within the previous 10 years, was taken to jail and booked on five charges, including felony DUI causing injury, felony DUI: having more than 3 DUI convictions in the previous 10 years, and felony violation of probation, according to the report.

Northbound traffic on Farmers Lane was closed for approximately one hour while the investigation was conducted and vehicles removed.

