Subscribe

Santa Rosa man arrested for drunk driving had multiple DUIs

AUSTIN MURPHY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 19, 2022, 3:09PM

A Santa Rosa man was arrested Friday afternoon after crashing his car into another vehicle while driving under the influence of alcohol.

Around 6:40 p.m., police responded to reports of an injury collision at the intersection of Farmers Lane and Vallejo Street. Upon arrival, officers noticed one of the drivers, Matthew Wilton, 46, of Santa Rosa, appeared to be intoxicated, according to a police report.

After completing field sobriety tests, Wilton was determined to have a blood alcohol content of 0.28%, more than three times the legal limit, police said.

The other driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Wilton, who was on felony probation stemming from his three prior DUI convictions within the previous 10 years, was taken to jail and booked on five charges, including felony DUI causing injury, felony DUI: having more than 3 DUI convictions in the previous 10 years, and felony violation of probation, according to the report.

Northbound traffic on Farmers Lane was closed for approximately one hour while the investigation was conducted and vehicles removed.

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @ausmurph88.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette