Santa Rosa man arrested in armed robbery and shooting

A Santa Rosa man suspected in an armed robbery in July is accused of shooting a man early Monday.

Jerome Grayson, Jr., 22, was arrested about 2:30 p.m. Monday outside his home in the 1200 block of Clover Drive, where the shooting occurred about 12 hours earlier, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Around 2 a.m. Monday, police responded to a local hospital regarding a shooting victim who was hit twice in his upper body.

The 29-year-old was shot while trying to visit an acquaintance at the Clover Drive home, according to the police department.

He pulled into the driveway and the suspect approached and fired a handgun before the victim got out of his pickup. He drove away and went to the hospital as the suspect fled.

Officials do not believe the suspect and victim knew each other.

Investigators found several shell casings in the driveway and identified Grayson as a suspect. They were already looking for him in connection with a July 23 armed robbery at a business in the 3000 block of Cleveland Avenue. A man police said was Grayson brandished a handgun, demanded money and fled with an undisclosed sum.

Police returned to the home about 2:30 p.m. Monday with a SWAT team and Grayson was arrested as he exited toward his vehicle.

He had a small bag containing a handgun but investigators are still trying to determine if it was used during the shooting and armed robbery, according to police.

Grayson was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, robbery, possessing a loaded concealed gun, possessing a gun with a removed serial number and possession of drugs.

Jail records show he’s scheduled to appear in Sonoma County Superior Court as early as Wednesday.

The shooting victim, who lives in Sonoma County, is expected to survive, police said.

