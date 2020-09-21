Santa Rosa man arrested in Petaluma, jailed on $500,000 bail after police chase

A Santa Rosa man was arrested Saturday afternoon on suspicion of attacking and injuring a woman in a Petaluma park, fleeing that scene in a stolen vehicle and breaking into a house.

Petaluma police responded to a 911 call around 3:45 p.m. of a woman being attacked by a knife-wielding man in Lucchesi Park who threw her to the ground, stole her purse and cellphone and ran away. The woman, who was hospitalized after the incident, did not know the man and it was unclear why he attacked her, the Petaluma Police Department said.

The suspect, later identified as 30-year-old Troy Kobylinski of Santa Rosa, fled in a vehicle he allegedly stole in Rohnert Park earlier in the day, police said.

Petaluma police were joined in pursuit by Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies, one of whom attempted to pull over Kobylinski, who fled and crashed northeast of the park near the intersection of Maria Drive and Capri Avenue.

Residents reported seeing the suspect hopping fences nearby as law enforcement officers continued to pursue the suspect. Authorities later found and arrested Kobylinski as he was apparently trying to steal another vehicle with keys from a home he entered.

Kobylinski was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, attempted vehicle theft, and residential burglary. He remained in jail Sunday with bail set at $500,000.

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.