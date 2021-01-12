Santa Rosa man arrested on suspicion of assaulting woman and fleeing deputies

Authorities arrested a man Saturday night on suspicion of assaulting a woman over 65 at her home in Camp Meeker before leading deputies on a high-speed chase west of Santa Rosa.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Officer said Tai Kincaid, 43, of Santa Rosa, was charged with seven felony counts connected to breaking into the women’s home, attacking her and evading arrest.

At around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, Sonoma County deputies responded to a report of the assault at the women’s home on the 5000 block of Bohemian Highway.

When deputies arrived, Kincaid was no longer at the property. The woman was treated at the scene for injuries including a laceration and strangle wounds. She was not taken to a hospital at that time, said Misti Wood, a Sheriff’s spokeswoman.

The victim knew Kincaid, but the two are not related, Wood said. She declined to share the nature of their relationship.

About 15 minutes later, dispatchers received a call from a person who had just been in contact with Kincaid on Green Hill Road. The person said Kincaid appeared intoxicated and described his vehicle to deputies. They soon found him in his parked car on the 4800 block of Occidental Road.

Kincaid then fled from deputies, who pursued him on Occidental Road. He blew through several stop signs, reaching speeds of 70 mph before hitting a spike strip that deputies set up at the intersection of Occidental and Sanford roads.

The spike strip punctured the car’s tires, but Kincaid continued westbound on Occidental Road until one of the tires came off, spinning the car into a ditch at the 8700 block of Occidental Road.

Deputies told Kincaid to show his hands and get out of the car. When he failed to do so, they broke a rear car window with a foam projectile and removed Kincaid from the vehicle, taking him into custody without further incident.

Kincaid is being held in the Sonoma County Jail on $500,000 bail.

