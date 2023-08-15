Santa Rosa man critically injured in shooting, police say

A Santa Rosa man is in critical condition after being shot while he sat in his vehicle Sunday morning, police said.

The 33-year-old is being treated at a local hospital for at least one gunshot, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Just before 6 a.m. Sunday, the man pulled up to a gated condominium complex in the 700 block of Aston Avenue.

He was approached by someone who fired multiple rounds from a handgun before fleeing east on Aston in another vehicle, according to the Police Department.

Officials didn’t specify how they identified the series of events.

They found the victim after receiving calls about multiple gunshots in the area.

Paramedics took him to the hospital and his name was not released by investigators.

Police are trying to identify the shooter and motive behind the shooting. They want anyone with information, including surveillance footage, to come forward.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund. It’s for information leading to arrests.

Tips can be given online at www.srcity.org/crimetips.

