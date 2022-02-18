Santa Rosa man denied parole in 1975 murders of father, son

A 66-year-old Santa Rosa man convicted of the 1975 murders of two farmworkers was denied parole Thursday, according to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

William Barton, whose parole hearing was at California State Prison - Sacramento, killed Sabino Sotelo, 40, and his 16-year-old son, Gregorio, on March 23, 1975.

“This was a senseless and tragic double-murder that ripped a hole in the victims’ family,” Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch said in a statement.

The victims, who were near Grand Avenue in Santa Rosa, had purchased gas and alcohol for Barton and his three associates in exchange for a ride to a ranch where they worked.

They were near its entrance on Moon Mountain Road when Barton demanded money and opened fire with a .22-caliber handgun, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The group fled after taking the victims’ wallets. Barton was later arrested and pleaded guilty to two counts of murder.

Barton was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. He’s eligible for parole in three years.

