A 22-year-old Santa Rosa man was fatally stabbed late Wednesday and three people believed responsible were arrested on suspicion of murder, police said early Thursday.

The killing is Santa Rosa’s first homicide of 2023.

Just before 9:30 p.m., police were called to a fight in progress at Dutton Avenue and Sebastopol Road.

Emergency personnel found the victim, who had suffered multiple stab wounds, and rushed him to an area hospital where he later died, according to a Santa Rosa Police Department news release.

Witnesses told police they saw two men flee the scene in a green Honda sedan.

Patrol officers found the unoccupied Honda in the 100 block of West Barham Avenue. They subsequently found the two juveniles and a third person at a nearby residence and took the trio “into custody without incident,” the release stated.

Investigators learned the three suspects, who are family members, drove to the intersection of Dutton and Sebastopol “to target the victim,” police said, adding that after the incident two of the suspects ran to the Honda, which was driven away by the third suspect.

Authorities said two of the suspects are 17 years old and declined to release their names as they are minors. The third suspect is Enrique Sanchez, 52, police said, adding all three are Santa Rosa residents.

Sanchez was booked into the Sonoma County jail and the two juveniles were booked into the Sonoma County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Sanchez is being held without bail because he was booked on one count of suspected murder, according to the jail.

Authorities said the victim’s name would be released following notification of his next of kin.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to contact Santa Rosa police through the online Tip Line: www.srcity.org/CrimeTips.