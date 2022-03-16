‘Significant trauma’: Santa Rosa man sentenced to 125 years to life for molesting 2 children

A 55-year-old Santa Rosa man has been sentenced to 125 years to life in state prison after a jury found him guilty of molesting two young children.

The verdict, which was pronounced by a Sonoma County jury last November following a two-week trial, found Cecilio Castaneda guilty of multiple counts of molestation with enhancements. The judge was Robert LaForge.

“The defendant caused significant trauma to the young victims in this case. Hopefully his lengthy prison sentence gives them some reassurance,” Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch said in a news release.

According to the DA’s office, Castenada had regular contact with the children that he victimized as their families socialized and the children were often babysat at his home. During the trial the children testified about incidents that happened while they were sleeping and no other adults were there.

The assaults were committed when the children were in elementary school, the DA’s office said. The young victims “clearly indicated the lasting detrimental impacts” caused by Castenada, according to the statement.

As a result of the elderly parole provision of California penal code section 3055, inmates age 50 and up can be considered for parole after 20 years.

Prosecuting the case was Deputy District Attorney Andrew Lukas, who was assisted by investigator Dave Lindscomb. Santa Rosa Police Detective Tim Raymond headed the investigation.

