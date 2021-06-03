Santa Rosa man identified as motorcyclist killed

The motorcyclist who was killed March 21 while trying to pass a vehicle was Lance Janssen of Santa Rosa, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office.

Janssen, 54, died after crossing over double yellow lines and hitting an SUV head-on on Occidental Road east of State Route 116 and north of Sebastopol.

A Chevrolet SUV swerved left to avoid a collision with the Yamaha motorcycle Janssen was riding. A Mercedes SUV driving in the eastbound lane crashed into the right side of the Chevrolet, according to a news release issued by CHP spokesman David deRutte at the time.

The driver of the Chevrolet, her two juvenile passengers, and the Mercedes driver and her passenger were uninjured in the crash.

