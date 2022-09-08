Subscribe

Santa Rosa man identified in fatal head-on collision

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 7, 2022, 5:06PM
Updated 47 minutes ago

Authorities have released the name of a 64-year-old Santa Rosa man killed in a head-on collision Monday afternoon on Highway 12.

Vincent Verzosa died in the collision just east of Nuns Canyon Road, between Glen Ellen and Kenwood, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

The collision occurred about 2:30 p.m. after a Sonoma man driving a Mercedes sedan drifted into oncoming lanes and collided with Verzosa, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Verzosa was in a Subaru Outback that overturned.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and a passenger was treated for major injuries, according to the CHP. The Mercedes’ driver also suffered major injuries.

CHP officials asked that anyone with information about the crash call them at 707-588-1400.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

