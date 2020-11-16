Santa Rosa man jailed on suspicion of drunken shooting spree

A 21-year-old man was arrested Saturday after police say he got drunk, then spent two hours indiscriminately firing a handgun across southwest Santa Rosa.

Daniel Guerrero-Barragan, of Santa Rosa, faces eight charges, including gross negligent discharge of a firearm and firing a gun from a vehicle.

Police say the rampage began at 7:08 p.m. Saturday, when officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 500 block of Olive Street.

Residents told dispatchers they heard six to eight gunshots, and then saw a Ford SUV leaving the scene, according to a police press release. Officers found shell casings, but no evidence of harm to people or damage to property.

The calls continued to come in throughout the evening, police said, all from southwest Santa Rosa, including Hearn Avenue and Stony Point Road. Shortly after 9 p.m., an officer heard gunfire near the railroad crossing at West Third Street, and quickly spotted a green Ford Expedition matching the initial description given to police, according to the release.

In the ensuing traffic stop, the officer spotted a handgun in the center console, accessible to the driver, according to police. The unregistered 9mm Glock-style firearm was seized, along with a 30-round magazine that held ammunition matching the recovered spent shell casings, police said.

Guerrero-Barragan, who police said was drunk, was detained without incident. He remains in the Sonoma County Jail on $60,000 bail, with additional chargest including possession of a loaded, unregistered firearm, violation of probation and driving under the influence.

