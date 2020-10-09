Santa Rosa man loses home, animals, but survives harrowing fight against Glass fire

Anyone interested in helping with labor or materials can contact the couple at danj@sonic.net and betsyv@sonic.net.

The couple may also need help rebuilding and restoring sections of their vineyard, which Sanchez estimates was about 30% destroyed. Another project includes restoring piping from the natural springs above the house, which feeds the house and the vineyard.

One immediate need, Sanchez said, is an old pickup truck with four-wheel drive. It doesn’t have to pass a smog test, he said, as he plans to only use it on the property to haul materials to rebuild fences in the vineyard, for example.

Daniel Sanchez and Betsy Vannoy do not want financial help, stating that many others need the money more than they do. But they offered a few other ways that people looking to help can offer assistance:

Daniel Sanchez didn’t know the skin on his ears had started to blister as he sat down at the edge of a pond on his property. Smearing mud on his arms and face to keep cool, he watched as the Glass fire burned the home he’d owned for the last 30 years to the ground.

“You could feel the heat coming from it,” he said.

It was a moment of relative stillness after hours of exhausting work in chaos, running back and forth from his home to the wine cellar and a guest unit, armed with a 200-foot fire hose, laboring to defend his property from flames that would burn more than 600 homes in Sonoma and Napa counties. But Sanchez said he felt a kind of release.

“Some really cathartic sense of relief to know I did everything I could to save it,” he said.

Sanchez was used to shedding sweat in an effort to care for his home on Holst Road in the hills east of Santa Rosa. He and his wife, Betsy Vannoy, had turned it into a sanctuary for animals, including the four miniature donkeys they considered members of their family and, in years past, a half-dozen emus that had been rescued from slaughter. A large tile planter that still holds what’s left of the flowering crabapple tree in their front courtyard is the work of his hands.

That spirit of independence and responsibility, he said, drove Sanchez to pursue his ultimately unsuccessful fight to save his home from fiery destruction the night of Sept. 27.

It’s not the type of decision endorsed by fire and law enforcement officials, who repeatedly urged people to leave immediately when ordered to evacuate throughout the first week of the Glass fire. The risk of people being hurt or killed, they said, overrules what might be gained by saving structures.

Sanchez walked away alive. He and Vannoy have since returned to their property on Holst Lane several times in the last week to survey the damage, search for their lost animals and consider what decisions they’ll make about their future. Amid their losses, the couple is deeply grateful for the help they have received from organizations that have offered them aid, including clothing and food. One, Sonoma CART, short for the Sonoma Community Animal Response Team, has played a key role in reuniting them with one of their beloved donkeys and finding a place for him to live while they ponder their future.

’A losing battle’

Sanchez got his first glimpse of the fire on the night of Sept. 27, when a friend tipped Sanchez off that fire personnel were staging at the Safeway along Highway 12 at Calistoga Road. He decided to ride his motorcycle out to Los Alamos Road and look for himself.

“I thought, that fire’s gonna hit us in a couple hours,” Sanchez recalled. He started driving up to neighbors’ homes and honking his horn, trying to alert them. No one had received evacuation notices, he said, and many didn’t seem too concerned.

Another three hours went by before residents of Los Alamos Road received a Nixle alert: Go now. No warnings were issued before then.

Vannoy left with some essentials to stay at a friend’s home in Santa Rosa. Sanchez stayed. He drove his four-wheeler to the northwestern boundary of the property and opened the gate so the donkeys could run, unencumbered, for their lives.

Then Sanchez readied himself with one of the couple’s pressurized fire hoses, purchased precisely for a night like this, hooked up to their 10,000-gallon water tank. The firefighting system is powered by the same gas pump the couple uses to pressurize water in their home when the power goes out.

“We try to be as independent and off the grid as possible, even though we’re on the grid,“ Sanchez said. ”We’d sailed around the world for a few years. We knew how to be very self-reliant.“

At around 10 p.m. Sunday, he continued spraying down their home, guest house and wine cellar as a wall of heat began to bear down the slope toward him. He could already tell from the sizable firebrands raining down and the height of the flames that the fire was going to be much more formidable than he had first thought.

“I still held out 1% hope that I might be able to stop the fire if it came from one direction,” he said. “But then it came two or three directions.”

For about three hours, Sanchez went back and forth with the hose from the wine cellar to the house, putting out spot fires. At one point, when he climbed into one of the ponds nearby to protect himself from the heat, his iPhone fell from his pocket into the muddy water without his notice.

Around 1 or 2 a.m., about the time when the black walnut tree close to their house began to catch fire, Sanchez’s water supply suddenly failed. The hose was burned. He had no choice but to walk down to a pond further from the house, to take refuge in the water and wait until the fire passed through.