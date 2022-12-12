A 37-year-old Santa Rosa man was arrested this weekend on suspicion of possessing a gun while on pretrial release in another firearms-related case, officials said.

Santa Rosa Police Department officers with the Special Enforcement Team were patrolling the city at about 9 p.m. Saturday when they spotted Nicholas Hayes sitting in a silver Lincoln Navigator in the 2000 block of Sebastopol Road, said Santa Rosa Sgt. Patricia Seffens.

Police approached the vehicle and one of the officers recognized Hayes, who is on pretrial release in a case where he is accused of multiple firearms-related charges, including possessing an assault weapon, a short barrel shotgun and a silencer.

As part of his release, police do not need a warrant to search his vehicle, according to a Santa Rosa Police news release.

After officers confirmed Hayes’ identity, they searched his vehicle and found a loaded .357 magnum handgun, ammunition and what looked like methamphetamine in a black satchel next to Hayes, officials said, adding that the handgun was not reported as stolen, but it was not registered to Hayes.

Hayes was arrested on suspicion of multiple gun-related charges Saturday, including being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and of having narcotics while armed, according to the news release.

Hayes was booked into the Sonoma County jail, with bail set at $30,000.

