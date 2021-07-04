Santa Rosa man sentenced in 1991 child sex assault case denied parole

A Santa Rosa man convicted of sexually assaulting four children nearly two decades ago was denied parole earlier this week.

Dallas Goosen, 64, was sentenced in 1993 to 158 years in prison after pleading guilty to nearly seven dozen counts of lewd and lascivious acts with multiple children, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release Friday.

The investigation, which involved a 3-year-old family member of Goosen and three other children aged 4, 5 and 6, included video recording of criminal sex acts recorded in Goosen’s Guerneville home in 1991, prosecutors said.

Two other men, Kelly McLauhlin-Cross and Thomas Plimmer, were also arrested in connection with the case, the statement said.

Goosen was told he would not be released early from his 158 year sentence during the parole hearing held at a Vacaville state prison on Wednesday.

“We are pleased that the commissioners denied parole for another five years,” Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch said.

