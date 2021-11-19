Santa Rosa man suspected in attack with barbecue fork

A Santa Rosa man is suspected of breaking into an apartment and chasing several people with a barbecue fork Thursday afternoon.

Marquis Smith, 18, was arrested about 3:30 p.m. on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and burglary, according to Santa Rosa police.

Santa Rosa Fire Department was conducting inspections at an apartment complex near Range and Russell avenues when they reported someone was armed with a knife.

Police officers determined the suspect had broken into a neighbor’s apartment and chased a female occupant while armed with the fork, according to police.

He exited the unit and ran downstairs where firefighters confronted him.

As firefighters called police, the suspect attacked a bystander with the fork.

A Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy was in the area and assisted the bystander while firefighters detained the suspect.

According to police, a loaded handgun fell from the suspect while he was being detained.

Paramedics took him to a hospital for minor injuries. The bystander also suffered minor injuries but did not need to go to a hospital.

