Santa Rosa man suspected of DUI leads Petaluma police on foot chase through backyards

A man pulled over Saturday for vehicle code violations in Petaluma fled the scene, leading officers on a foot chase that ended with him hiding in a portable toilet and a struggle with police.

Hugo R. Moreno, 26, of Santa Rosa, initially gave officers his brother’s identification at about 1:42 a.m. when his vehicle was stopped on Washington Boulevard at Howard Street. When officers smelled alcohol on his breath and attempted to conduct a DUI investigation, he ran.

Two hours later, Moreno was arrested on suspicion of providing false identification, assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, violating his probation for domestic violence and DUI, according to a Nixle alert sent out by Petaluma Police Lt. Tim Lyons.

After Moreno escaped and ran through several backyards in the vicinity of Howard, Walnut, Keokuk and Prospect streets, other officers responded and set up a perimeter. After an all-out search, one officer saw Moreno in the 400 block of Union Street. He then hid in a portable toilet, Lyons said, and when police confronted him, he struck two officers and tried to escape. A brief struggle with several officers ensued. He then refused to submit to any DUI test, police said.

He was determined to be on post-release community supervision for a domestic violence violation and to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest, according to Lyons.

The three officers who sustained minor injuries were treated at the police department. Moreno’s vehicle was towed because its registration was two years expired.

