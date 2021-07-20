Santa Rosa man using a wheelchair struck and dragged by truck

A man using a wheelchair was seriously injured Tuesday morning after being struck by a truck in southwest Santa Rosa and dragged 60 feet before a bystander waved down the driver to stop, police said.

Juventino Abarca, 68, was crossing Dutton Avenue at Sebastopol Road in a motorized wheelchair at about 6:30 a.m. when a man driving a GMC truck east on Sebastopol Road turned right on Dutton and struck Abarca, according to Santa Rosa police.

The truck driver kept driving for about 60 feet at about 20 mph, unknowingly dragging the victim until a witness waved him down, the police department said in Facebook post.

Abarca suffered a broken left arm, a cut to his head and lacerations of his liver and chest, as well as abdominal pain, Sgt. Tim Barrett said.

The driver, whose name was initially withheld by police, told officers he didn’t see the man in the crosswalk until the witness flagged him down. There were no preliminary signs the driver was impaired, Barrett said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-521-5224 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.