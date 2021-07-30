Santa Rosa man who killed passenger in car crash ordered to pay $177,000

A man who killed his 32-year-old passenger in a car crash has been ordered to pay more than $177,000 to the victim’s wife, according to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

Jose Torres Leveron, 27, of Santa Rosa, pleaded no contest to one count of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter in October 2020.

The charge was filed against him after the California Highway Patrol said he had swerved off the road, killing Guillermo Garcia Garcia of Santa Rosa in February 2020.

The crash occurred on Highway 101 north of Asti Road.

Leveron was sentenced in December to two months in jail and the maximum of one year on probation.

Restitution, as required to be paid under the state’s Marsy’s Law, was set to be decided a hearing that happened on Wednesday.

The hearing was held to address financial losses to Garcia’s family. The District Attorney’s office presented evidence that Garcia’s wife, Diana, relied on Guillermo for financial support.

After the hearing, Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Troye Shaffer ordered that the restitution be paid.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.