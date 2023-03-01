Santa Rosa mayor backtracks on Saturday remarks about her racial experience on the City Council

Santa Rosa Mayor Natalie Rogers on Tuesday walked back her comments this weekend about racial bias and mistreatment she said she has endured as mayor, saying they weren’t reflective of her colleagues or her time on the City Council.

Rogers said her comments reflected her experience in the community and that they did not refer to her experience at City Hall or involve her colleagues.

It was a stunning reversal from recorded public remarks Saturday where she leveled raw accusations at political colleagues, saying she had been “undermined, disrespected, not allowed the opportunity to speak until decisions have been made” on the council.

Her comments Tuesday came in a prepared statement at the City Council Chambers where the seven-member board met for the first time since Rogers’ original remarks on Saturday.

“Regrettably the essence of my message was not conveyed to its fullest extent,” she said. “The discrimination I referenced in my speech was not connected to the city.”

She said comments made as part of a 20-minute keynote speech during the 45th annual Black History Month event organized by Petaluma Blacks for Community Development were intended to bring awareness to microaggressions and how community members can work to better support each other, “not point fingers.”

Rogers, who was elected to the City Council in 2020 and chosen as mayor in a contentious Dec. 13 vote over two other council members, said on Saturday that she had been ignored by colleagues at events and told her directives wouldn’t be followed “because I, myself, am the mayor.”

Rogers didn’t specify in her speech who had wronged her, and she didn’t detail other instances where council colleagues, staff or community leaders mistreated or sidelined her. She was unavailable for an on-the-record interview Monday, and was not immediately available Tuesday.

During Tuesday’s meeting, she said her experience on the council had been positive and she enjoyed working with her colleagues.

Rogers said she has spoken with her colleagues about her experience and remarks and the conversations “yielded a greater understanding and a commitment” to address biases and create a more inclusive organization and community.

