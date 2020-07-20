Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital workers begin five-day strike over pay and sick time

Dozens of mask-wearing Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital health care workers began a five-day strike Monday morning, protesting proposed increases in employee health care costs, cuts in sick time and a reported lack of protective equipment as they treat coronavirus patients.

About 200 workers and labor allies, clad in red as a sign of unity, picketed on the sidewalks in front of the Montgomery Drive hospital, waving signs, drumming and chanting union slogans after launching the strike at 6 a.m. It is planned to continue through Friday.

The 740 workers represented by the National Union of Healthcare Workers, or NUHW, include nursing assistants, radiologic technologists, respiratory therapists, housekeepers and dietary aides.

Their contract with Providence St. Joseph Health, which runs Memorial Hospital, expired more than a year ago.

Providence hired replacement workers for the week and the hospital is closing outpatient imaging services during the strike but will continue to provide imaging services to patients staying in the hospital.

Tyler Hedden, Memorial’s chief executive, said in a statement that the hospital’s emergency department would be fully staffed to meet emergency needs. Memorial Hospital is the North Coast’s highest-level two trauma center.

The union had planned to strike in February but postponed it as the coronavirus pandemic took hold. But months into it and having been out of contract for a year, workers said they felt it was necessary to take to the streets.

“It was not an easy decision to come to,” said Steven Batson, a shop steward and an anesthesia technologist for 10 years. “But ultimately we felt it had to be our only option.”

Hospital spokesman Christian Hill said the timing is unfortunate.

“We’re disappointed that the NUHW chose to strike during the pandemic,” he said. “We’ve put a fair and generous wage and benefits offer on the table.”

Monday morning, the picketers rallied along the sidewalks, cheering at thumbs-ups and honks from passersby. They held signs reading “Safe staffing saves lives,” “Patients over profits” and “Unfair labor practice strike.”

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.

