A Spring Lake Middle School student is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle Thursday morning while using a crosswalk in Santa Rosa.

The 13-year-old boy, an eighth grader, was walking northbound from the south side of Hoen Avenue, near the intersection of Arroyo Sierra Circle west of Summerfield Road, at 8:39 a.m. when he was hit by a white Honda CR-V heading eastbound, Santa Rosa police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said in a news release.

The boy suffered severe injuries, including to his head, and was taken to UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland, he said, and was to have surgery.

The names of the boy and the driver are being withheld while the collision is being investigated, according to Mahurin.

The driver, a man in his 30s from Santa Rosa, stopped immediately at the scene and is cooperating with police, Mahurin said.

There was no evidence the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to the release.

Rincon Valley Union School District Superintendent Tracy Smith emailed a districtwide message to parents and students describing the incident and indicated counselors would be available at the school to support students and staff.

“The (Police Department) will work to provide a visible presence in the area to help ensure safe travel to and from school,” Smith wrote. “Our positive healing thoughts are with this student and their family.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.