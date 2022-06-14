Santa Rosa motorcyclist injured in Calistoga crash

An 82-year-old Santa Rosa motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash Monday morning in northwest Napa County, authorities said.

Robert Craig was rushed to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital following the crash, which happened in the Calistoga area at about 9:45 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Craig was riding west on his Yamaha along Highway 128 when a man driving a Dodge van made a left turn from Tubbs Lane onto the highway and went “directly into the path” of Craig’s motorcycle, according to a news release from CHP officials.

Another vehicle was blocking the van driver’s ability to see Craig, according to CHP Officer Vince Pompliano.

Craig tried to avoid a crash as he saw the van approach, but the right front of the van collided with the right side of his motorcycle and Craig was launched into the air, CHP officials said.

Craig was expected to survive his injuries, Pompliano said Tuesday.

Neither driver is suspected of intoxicated or distracted driving, Pompliano said.

