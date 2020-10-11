Harris’ mission has shot into overdrive since Netflix starting streaming “The Social Dilemma” on Sept. 9.

Orlowsky leaned heavily on Harris’ work to explore the central theme, which goes something like this: Big tech corporations like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube have become the most profitable companies in the history of the planet by learning to monetize your attention. The idea is not to sell your data. It is to demonstrate an ability to subtly influence your behavior, which appeals to advertisers.

This imperative to hook you has trained the social media giants to present you with ever more extreme suggestions. And this in turn has contributed to horrors such as QAnon, skyrocketing rates of depression and suicide among young girls, persecution of the Muslim Rohingya people in Myanmar — and an upcoming election that promises to be the most bizarre, and potentially violent, in American history.

“This is not about ‘you’re dumb if you’re being manipulated,’ or that you should be ashamed about it,” Harris said. “We’re all caught in this system. The technology forces us to use systems that are contaminated and toxic.”

The message is nothing new for anyone who has spent time around Harris. The only difference is its recent mass absorption.

“We originally thought the film would come out in theaters, and maybe a small group of friends would see it and talk about it over dinner that night. And we’d be fighting for theater space,” Harris said. “We were like, ‘Can this be bigger than the Mr. Rogers documentary?’ ”

Instead, a deadly pandemic kept the world shuttered indoors, hungry for Netflix content and especially for shows that families could watch together. The time was right for “The Social Dilemma,” and it has exploded.

“We were No. 1 in India, No. 1 in Canada,” Harris said. “India! You’re talking about more than a billion people. It was No. 2 in the U.S. for about a week.”

Harris isn’t naive. He knows this public attention might prove illusory.

“We’re really trying to figure out how we harness this energy and not have it fizzle out, like it did with (Al Gore’s climate change documentary) ‘An Inconvenient Truth’ or my original Google presentation,” Harris said. “The world is experiencing a global awakening. The question is what we do with that.”

Harris said “The Social Dilemma” has aired in 190 countries and in 130 languages, adding that he and Raskin are still getting more than 100 requests per day from media and business.

Not that the reaction has been universally positive. Some critics have argued the film vilifies tech companies — represented on screen as three clone-like figures pulling electronic strings in a darkened room — for a range of societal ills, downplaying the role of free will, and fails to present contrasting views. Others note the apparent hypocrisy of presenting the dangers of the attention economy on Netflix, a streaming platform that happily queues up one offering after another to keep you tuned in.

Not surprisingly, Facebook hit back at “The Social Dilemma,” calling it a “conspiracy documentary” and adding, “We know our systems aren't perfect and there are things that we miss. But we are not idly standing by and allowing misinformation or hate speech to spread on Facebook.”

Harris emphasizes that neither he nor the Center for Humane Technology were involved in financing or creating the movie. He is merely the lead interview subject. And he steadfastly emphasizes that he does not see the big tech companies as sources of intentional evil. In his eyes, they somewhat innocently developed methods of persuasion, effective beyond their wildest dreams, that now trap them in the system as much as any of us.

One person who might have reason to resent the movie’s portrayal is Fogg, the Stanford behavior scientist. The filmmakers spotlight his study group, now known as the Behavior Design Lab, as accelerating the spread of what Harris calls the move from “a tools-based technology environment to an addiction- and manipulation-based technology environment.”

Fogg lives in Healdsburg. He and Harris are practically neighbors. But “The Social Dilemma” has caused separate camps to line up behind them.

Fogg, while declining an interview, noted that Harris took his 10-week Stanford class in 2006 but never worked in the lab, and that Fogg tried to assist him with both the Apture startup and Harris’ early work in ethical issues by introducing him to people, suggesting ideas and offering feedback. Fogg added that about 10 years ago, Harris visited him in Healdsburg to talk about projects.

“While at my home he played piano and jammed with my musician stepson who was visiting,” Fogg wrote in an email. “It was fun.”

Harris denied any animosity between the two Sonoma County residents.

“I think people have a misconception about what this lab taught,” he said. “It was not a diabolical training ground for evil programmers to ruin children and democracy.”

Anyway, Harris doesn’t have much inclination toward rivalries. He came of age in tech, and that’s where most of his friends work. And despite his insistence that the industry needs greater governmental oversight, he knows the real change must come from within.

“When people see what’s going on, it’s clear this is not a win-lose situation,” Harris said. “It’s all of us win, or all of us lose.”

You can reach Staff Writer Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.