Santa Rosa police arrest driver suspected of deliberately hitting motorcyclist

Santa Rosa police arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder on Saturday morning after the man allegedly drove his car into a motorcyclist the night before.

Officers with the Santa Rosa Police Department Downtown Enforcement Team arrested James Hover, a 32-year-old Santa Rosa resident at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Hover is accused intentionally driving his car into a man sitting astride his motorcycle under a highway overpass that serves as a shelter to area transients.

Officers were initially dispatched to the area of Morgan Street and the West 9th Street underpass early Friday morning for a hit and run, according to a Saturday police statement on the arrest. But police say a driver they suspect was Hover intentionally accelerated toward the motorcyclist and drove “into and through the Victim and motorcycle,” according to the statement.

The vehicle was knocked around 30 feet away into a fence, according to the statement. The driver than sped away.

A local hospital treated the victim for non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Police identified the driver as Hover over the next 24 hours and arrested him and located his vehicle. The police statement describes Hover as a Santa Rosa transient.

The inmate log for the Sonoma County jail show Hover was booked into detention at 12:40 p.m. on Sunday. He has a court hearing scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

