Santa Rosa police arrest man on suspicion of robbery, kidnapping

A Santa Rosa man who is suspected of robbing and threatening to kill a man Thursday night was arrested Friday, Santa Rosa police said in a Nixle alert Saturday.

The victim, who was robbed at gunpoint in the 1000 block of Bellevue Avenue in Santa Rosa and forced to walk to another area, managed to escape unharmed.

James Earl Lindsey, 63, of Santa Rosa was arrested following an overnight investigation and charged with felony kidnapping, robbery, threatening a crime with intent to terrorize and assault with a firearm, according to police.

After officers with the Santa Rosa Special Enforcement Team located Lindsey in the 3000 block of Santa Rosa Avenue, they served a search warrant at his home. There they found a handgun similar to the one described by the victim, ammunition for the handgun, suspected cocaine and suspected methamphetamine, according to the alert.

Lindsey has prior criminal convictions that preclude him from possessing a firearm or ammunition, police said.

As a result of the home search, a supplemental booking was done and charges were added, including a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, both felonies. He’s also charged with felony possession of narcotics with a firearm, possession of suspected methamphetamine and possession of suspected narcotics, both misdemeanors.

