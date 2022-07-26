Santa Rosa police chief sworn in, touches on goals

Curbing violent crime, stopping sideshows, getting “ghost guns” off the streets, and helping police personnel improve their personal well-being, these are some of the priorities of John Cregan, Santa Rosa’s newest police chief.

Officially sworn-in Monday afternoon during a ceremony at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, Cregan stood proudly as his wife, with his two daughters nearby, placed the chief’s badge on his chest — the culmination of a career that began in 1999 as a Novato police officer.

City officials announced late last month that the former captain, who had been serving as interim chief following the May retirement of his predecessor Ray Navarro, would lead the agency on a full-time basis. His annual salary is $248,553.

After taking the oath as chief, the 17-year Santa Rosa Police Department veteran took to the stage before his family, colleagues and city officials.

“For me being chief, it’s something that I’ve dreamed about since I was an officer,” he told those in attendance. “ … I know the decisions that I make regarding public safety are going to not only affect me, but it’s going to affect my family, my neighbors, my community as a whole. It’s a responsibility I really take greatly.”

He said he wants to stop gang and gun violence, noting that police see “more ghost guns than you can even imagine.”

Ghost guns are pieced together from individual parts purchased online and typically have no serial numbers. They have been confiscated across Santa Rosa in recent months.

Also of great importance, Cregan said, is stopping sideshows from taking over Santa Rosa streets.

These highly reckless and dangerous vehicle demonstrations take over city intersections, blocking traffic, endangering pedestrians and damaging city infrastructure. Drivers perform tricks such as doughnuts and figure eights in proximity to a crowd of spectators.

The occurrences of sideshows has increased exponentially in the city since the start of this year. Another was reported in Santa Rosa this past weekend, officials said.

But outside of criminal activity, the chief said he wants to ensure police personnel receive all the support they need in order to live healthy lives and spend more time with their families.

“If you feel that you have the support and the mental support that you need to be able to do this job, I think the community is going to see the benefit of that,” he said.

Cregan oversees about 170 sworn officers with a total workforce of about 260 employees. He said he wants to retain existing staffing and quickly fill 18 current police vacancies.

“We know if we don’t fill these open spots in our organization, we’re not going to be able to meet the needs of our community,” Cregan said.

Past and present city officials also delivered remarks during Monday’s hourlong ceremony. Each person praised Cregan for his leadership and dedication to the community.

“What stood out the most was the respect from your peers, the rank-and-file, the sworn officers, the community members and your colleagues,” Santa Rosa City Manager Maraskeshia Smith said to Cregan during the ceremony.

After delivering his remarks, Cregan called a handful of his colleagues onstage and, one-by-one, acknowledged their recent promotions. They included: Capt. Dan Marincik, Lt. Tommy Isachsen, Lt. Josh Ludtke, Sgt. Charlie La Sala and Sgt. Travis Menke.

Each has been with the Police Department for at least 14 years.

Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Rogers thanked the Police Department and assured Cregan he would have the support of his colleagues and city leaders.

“You have an entire community that will be successful if you’re successful and never forget that,” Rogers said.

