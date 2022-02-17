Subscribe

Santa Rosa police confiscate ‘ghost gun,’ arrest 2 teenagers

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 16, 2022, 7:09PM
Santa Rosa police confiscated a “ghost gun” and arrested two suspects Tuesday afternoon while investigating an armed person with a group of teenagers.

At around 12:30 p.m., police got a 911 call that several people, one of whom had a gun, were on Apple Valley Lane, the Santa Rosa Police Department reported. They appeared to be between the ages of 14 and 16 and had a white, four-door sedan.

Two ran away when officers arrived but four remained at the scene. One person was found to have a BB gun resembling a Glock handgun with its orange safety tip removed.

Officers searched the car and found a loaded 9-millimeter handgun in a rear passenger compartment. It was identified as a “ghost gun” because it did not have a serial number.

The vehicle’s occupant, a 14-year-old Santa Rosa boy who was in the backseat, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a loaded gun in public, according to police. The other three teenagers were released.

Officers later found one of the teens who had ran away, identified as a 16-year-old Santa Rosa boy. He was arrested on suspicion of a probation violation.

