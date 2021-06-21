Santa Rosa police: Cyclist in critical condition after hit-and-run crash

Santa Rosa police have found the car that they believe was involved in a hit-and-run crash on Friday night that left a bicyclist with major injuries, a police spokesman said.

The bicyclist remained hospitalized and in critical condition on Monday, but he is expected to survive, police spokesman Sgt. Chris Mahurin said.

A suspect in the crash has not been identified, Mahurin said.

The Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.

Police found the car, a black Acura MDX, on Saturday in Santa Rosa’s Roseland neighborhood. It was parked in a residential area east of where the crash occurred around 10:40 p.m Friday at the corner of Sebastopol Road and Corporate Center Parkway.

Nobody was in the car and it was not at the registered owner’s address when police found it, Mahurin said.

The police department has impounded the car and investigators are set to search it Monday or Tuesday, according to Mahurin.

Authorities said the driver left the scene of the accident before police arrived. Police found the cyclist lying unconscious in the roadway.

Based on interviews with witnesses, police believe the driver is a Latino male who is around 25 years old, with tattoos of writing near his right eyebrow and right cheek. The suspect has short hair, a mustache and a goatee, according to the police.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.