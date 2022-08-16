Santa Rosa police find guns, drugs after weapon falls from suspect’s pants

Santa Rosa police officers were looking for one suspect but arrested another and found a cache of weapons and drugs after he began talking to them and a gun fell out of his pants Sunday night, according to authorities.

Joshua Wagle was arrested about 10 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Carson Street while officers were looking for someone with a warrant for their arrest, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Officers approached Wagle outside his home to ask if he knew the person but he did not, Sgt. Chris Mahurin said.

The officers were leaving when Wagle called out to continue their conversation. That’s when a loaded handgun fell from his waistband, police said.

It didn’t have a serial number and wasn’t registered.

The officers detained Wagle and determined he was prohibited from having guns since he had a prior felony conviction, according to the police department.

Police searched his home and found another handgun, an assault rifle, anabolic steroids and suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Wagle was arrested on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of a gun and ammunition and other allegations related to gun and drug possession.

Mahurin said police were still looking for the person with the arrest warrant and declined to disclose their alleged crime since the person is still sought.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi