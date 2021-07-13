Santa Rosa police investigate shooting in grocery store parking lot

Police were investigating after a man said he was shot at while sitting in his pickup on Monday night in the parking lot at a southwest Santa Rosa grocery store.

The gunfire was reported just after 9 p.m. outside Lola’s Market at 440 Dutton Ave., police said.

The man, who was in the parking lot after shopping at the store, told police that a bicyclist rode up to his truck and yelled at him before firing two shots, hitting the windshield and the driver’s side door.

The man was the only person in the pickup and he was not injured, police said.

The man said he did not recognize the shooter, whose face was covered by a black mask. He described the shooter as a man wearing dark clothes.

Police have not identified a suspect or a motive in the shooting, said Sgt. Chris Mahurin.

