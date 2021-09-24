Santa Rosa police investigating bank robbery

Santa Rosa police are investigating a bank robbery involving a masked man that occurred Thursday.

The theft was reported just before 10 a.m. at the West America Bank at Guerneville and Fulton roads in northwest Santa Rosa, according to the Police Department.

Someone entered the bank around 9:50 a.m. and handed staff a note demanding money. He claimed to have a gun, but no one saw one, police said.

The thief then fled with an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported.

Police described the robber as a Black man in his late 30s or early 40s, about 5 feet 6 inches tall with a medium build. He wore a gray Hurley-brand baseball hat, checkered face mask and gray and blue long-sleeve shirt.

Police want anyone with information to dial (707) 543-3590.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered from the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund for information leading to an arrest.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi.