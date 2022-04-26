Santa Rosa police investigating fatal stabbing, suspect arrested

Santa Rosa police are investigating a fatal stabbing that led to an arrest about 45 minutes after the killing Monday afternoon.

The stabbing was reported about 3:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Creek Lane, which is in a residential area just west of Stony Point Road and Hearn Avenue.

Authorities found a victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details on the victim weren’t released Monday evening and Police Sgt. Chris Mahurin would only say the suspect is a man, although he added that the victim and the suspect knew each other.

The suspect was arrested in an undisclosed area outside of Santa Rosa.

Mahurin said police were still at the scene as of 7 p.m.

The stabbing is Santa Rosa’s fourth homicide of 2022.

The first one happened Jan. 15 outside a food truck at Sebastopol Road and West Avenue.

Santa Rosa resident Brayan Perez-Lara, 31, was waiting in line for food when he was fatally shot, police said. A suspect, Inocencio Dunuan, a 27-year-old from Santa Rosa, was later arrested.

The second homicide occurred March 18 following a dispute between two groups outside a downtown Santa Rosa bar on Mendocino Avenue.

Members of one of the groups got into a car and drove from the scene. As they did so a back seat passenger opened fire. One of the bullets struck and later killed Dominic Zumsteg, 24, who was in the front seat of the car.

The three other people in the car were arrested.

The third homicide happened in the Hilliard Comstock Northwest Community Park around 8:30 p.m. April 2.

Connor Bundock, a 19-year-old Santa Rosa resident, was fatally shot when he and his friends were approached by two strangers who made “gang challenges,” police said.

The pair fled and police are looking for potential witnesses who were at the park that night.

