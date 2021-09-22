Santa Rosa police looking for man suspected of stealing $15,000 in merchandise from REI

Santa Rosa police are asking for the public’s help finding a man suspected of stealing more than $15,000 worth of merchandise from an outdoor equipment store.

The man is suspected in four separate thefts, three in July and one in August, at REI on Santa Rosa Avenue. He primarily stole jackets and other clothing items, said Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Chris Mahurin.

The police department in a Facebook post this week shared REI surveillance camera images of the man. The post described him as a slim man between 18 and 25 years old with blonde or red hair. He is between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-11.

Detectives believe the man also stole from an REI store in Concord, Mahurin said.

Police are urging anyone who knows the man in the photos to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department at srcity.org/crimetips and refer to case number 21-8243.

The Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund is offering a reward up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.