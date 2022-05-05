Santa Rosa police looking for suspect in parking lot shooting

Santa Rosa police are searching for a suspect in a shooting that left a man injured outside a Taco Bell early Wednesday.

Brad James Adams is accused of shooting the victim just after midnight at the restaurant at Mendocino and Elliot avenues, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Around 3:30 p.m., police searched for him at a home in the 2100 block of Humboldt Street.

A tactical team surrounded the home but the suspect was not present, Santa Rosa police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said.

He said the shooting stemmed from an argument between the suspect and the victim, who were in separate vehicles at the Taco Bell.

Adams got out of his Ford pickup and fired several rounds at the victim, who was hit once in his upper body, Mahurin said.

The victim called authorities and is expected to survive.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

Wednesday’s attempt to arrest Adams was at least the second time authorities converged on his home since April 2018.

He previously has been the subject of a probation search in which he locked himself and two dogs inside a bedroom for 40 minutes before surrendering to authorities, police said in 2018.

