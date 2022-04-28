Santa Rosa Police seek help finding missing 14-year-old boy

Police are seeking the public’s help in finding an at-risk teenager last seen Wednesday morning in Santa Rosa.

Tyrus Sutton-Towns, 14, hasn’t been heard from since leaving his residence in the northwest part of the city, the Santa Rosa Police Department said in a Nixle alert.

Sutton-Towns is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 120 pounds, and has blonde hair, according to the alert.

He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt with the number “17” on the front, blue jeans, white shoes and a green, multi-colored beanie, according to officials.

They urged anyone with information on Sutton-Towns’ location to call the department at 707-528-5222.

