Subscribe

Santa Rosa Police seek help finding missing 14-year-old boy

ALANA MINKLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 28, 2022, 4:59PM
Updated 23 minutes ago

Police are seeking the public’s help in finding an at-risk teenager last seen Wednesday morning in Santa Rosa.

Tyrus Sutton-Towns, 14, hasn’t been heard from since leaving his residence in the northwest part of the city, the Santa Rosa Police Department said in a Nixle alert.

Sutton-Towns is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 120 pounds, and has blonde hair, according to the alert.

He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt with the number “17” on the front, blue jeans, white shoes and a green, multi-colored beanie, according to officials.

They urged anyone with information on Sutton-Towns’ location to call the department at 707-528-5222.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.

Alana Minkler

Breaking news & general assignment reporter, The Press Democrat

The world is filled with stories that inspire compassion, wonder, laughs and even tears. As a Press Democrat reporter covering breaking news, tribes and youth, it’s my goal to give others a voice to share these stories.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette