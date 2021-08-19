Santa Rosa police seek public’s help in finding stabbing suspect

Santa Rosa police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in a near-fatal stabbing that took place on Monday.

Oscar Bernal, 27, of Santa Rosa, is wanted on suspicion of breaking into a home on Dancing Penny Way, near Pioneer Park, and stabbing a man who was asleep in his bedroom, then fleeing, police said in a news release issued Wednesday.

Police are looking for Oscar Bernal, 27, on an attempted homicide arrest warrant. (Santa Rosa Police Department)

Investigators say Bernal knows the victim, but they declined to discuss how the two men know each other, citing the ongoing investigation.

An attempted homicide warrant has been issued for Bernal’s arrest, police said, adding that the victim’s injuries are considered life-threatening.

Police are asking that anyone who sees Bernal call them at (707) 543-3600 and are encouraging anyone with information on the investigation to contact the department through https://srcity.org/529/Report-a-Crime

A $2,500 reward is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved in the stabbing.

