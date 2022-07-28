Santa Rosa police seek public’s help in gunfire probe

Santa Rosa police are asking for the public’s help with an investigation into a report of gunfire over the weekend in the southwest part of the city.

The investigation began when police were called to the 700 block of South Davis Street for a possible shooting just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officers found shell casings in the street, but no people, homes or vehicles were hit by gunfire, according to a police department announcement.

Police urged residents in the neighborhood to check surveillance cameras for footage of the gunfire. They urged anyone with footage or information to contact the police department’s Violent Crimes Team at 707-543-3590 or srcity.org/CrimeTips.

The Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund is offering a reward up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.

