Santa Rosa police seek suspect in shooting near Coddingtown

Santa Rosa police are investigating a Monday morning shooting near Coddingtown that left one man injured and seeking help at the nearby Round Table Pizza on Guerneville Road, public safety personnel said.

The incident occurred shortly before 8:30 a.m., which is when the victim appeared at the pizza place on the north side of Guerneville Road with a gunshot wound in his shoulder, emergency dispatchers said.

He told emergency personnel he had been shot at or near the Range Avenue bus stop on the west side of Coddingtown, south of Guerneville Road.

It was unclear what led to the gunfire, but police are investigating, Sgt. Chris Mahurin said.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for treatment, dispatchers said. His name and condition were not immediately available.

Mahurin said he did not appear to have a life-threatening injury.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more.

