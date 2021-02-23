Santa Rosa police seize about 70 pounds of meth, arrest suspect

A Santa Rosa man was arrested Monday after police officers found about 70 pounds of apparent methamphetamine in his home.

Detectives stopped and detained Edgar Ortega Aguilar, 38, at about 2 p.m. outside his Waltzer Road residence in northwest Santa Rosa, the Santa Rosa Police Department said in a prepared statement.

A search warrant allowed detectives to search Ortega-Aguilar’s home, where they found 18 bags of what appeared to be methamphetamine stored in a safe, police said. The contents of the bags weighed about 70 pounds, police said.

The search of a second home on Darek Drive off West Third Street, where Ortega-Aguilar rented a room, turned up over $23,000 in cash, more meth and scales and packaging materials — indicative of drug sales, police said.

Ortega-Aguilar was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine for sale. He remained there Monday night on $1 million bail.

