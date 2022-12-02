Santa Rosa Catholic Diocese to declare bankruptcy in advance of clergy abuse trials

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Santa Rosa plans to declare bankruptcy in advance of the first clergy abuse trials resulting from a three-year extension that gives adult survivors of child sexual abuse in California until Dec. 31 to file civil suits related to their experiences.

The move would freeze at least 130 new cases already added to a consolidated case list administered through the Alameda County courthouse, which includes lawsuits from the rest of Northern California that have been filed since the three-year window opened at the beginning of 2020.

Attorneys say more are still to come before the “look-back” period closes New Year’s Eve.

As of late 2019, the Santa Rosa diocese already had paid out about $33 million in settlements related to clergy sexual abuse.

A list kept by Santa Rosa Bishop Robert F. Vasa includes 42 former clergy who have served in the diocese dating to the late 1950s, many of whom reappear in the new cases, though a small number of new names have been added, survivor advocates say.

In a statement Friday in response to a Press Democrat inquiry, Vasa said he began discussing the prospect of Chapter 11 bankruptcy more than a year ago, and that it is the “inevitable result of an insurmountable number of claims” arising from the state legislature’s decision to waive the statute of limitations on child sex abuse cases for three years.

BishopBankruptcyStatement.pdf

He said more than 130 new claims had been filed dating to 1962, a “vast majority” of them from the 1970s and ‘80s.

“I am convinced, however, that choosing this path will allow us to achieve two very important goals,” he wrote. “First, it will provide a process to carefully evaluate and compensate, as fairly as possible those who have come forward with allegations of sexual abuse. Chapter 11 is a process designed to bring all parties together in one place to resolve difficult claims fairly and finally, with the supervision of the bankruptcy court.”

The Santa Rosa Diocese oversees about 40 parishes from Petaluma to the Oregon border. Vasa noted it was not the only diocese which is seeking bankruptcy protection.

“The parishes and Catholic schools within our Diocese are separate civil corporations or separate ecclesial entities and should not be parties to this filing,” he wrote. “There are many matters to be discerned by the bankruptcy court and so absolute certainty about the degree of participation by any other entities such as parishes and schools will be determined in the course of the proceedings.”

Two other California dioceses, San Diego and Stockton, are among at least 28 dioceses and archdioceses in the United States and its territories to have sought protection amid the clergy abuse scandal since 2004.

Observers have suspected the Santa Rosa Diocese would do the same after it began independently incorporating its parishes and other entities several years ago in an apparent attempt to shield them from liability related to the dioceses or other churches. If accepted by a bankruptcy court, it also could limit assets available for settlements.

“On the playing field of bankruptcy court, they think they have a better chance of playing the corporate shell game that we think they will play now with these recent formations of their sub-entities,” said Mike Reck, an attorney with Jeff Anderson & Associates, which specializes in representing in childhood sexual abuse cases and is one of numerous firms involved in litigation against the Catholic Church. “The reality is the organization is a top-down, military-style organization, where power flows from the top down, and money flows from the bottom up.”

Bankruptcy also would permit the dioceses from disclosing potentially sensitive documents and participating in depositions that would otherwise be required in advance of trial, Reck said.

The intention to seek financial protection through bankruptcy proceedings was confirmed in an Alameda County Court hearing Wednesday by Adrienne Moran, an attorney who has long represented the Santa Rosa Diocese in clergy abuse cases.

Moran told Judge Evelio M. Grillo that the diocese “intends to file bankruptcy no later than March 1,” according to a transcript.

The first trial in the Northern California cases is to begin in mid-April.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan (she/her) at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.