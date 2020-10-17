Santa Rosa school board race pits Jenni Klose against challenger Ever Flores

Jenni Klose Age: 51 Occupation: School Board member; attorney; executive director Generation Housing Neighborhood: Trustee Area 1 Reason for running: Maintain voice of experience on the board, craft equity-minded school boundaries and transfer policies, guide district response to COVID-19 pandemic. Quote: “I have done this job from the president’s seat through two fires and a flood and power shut-offs and national and local protests ... and through that we have made really positive changes. We have been student-based and equity minded; we have dealt with budgetary problems without affecting class size and without layoffs.”

Ever Flores Age: 46 Occupation: Healdsburg High School counselor, president of the Healdsburg Area Teachers Association. Neighborhood: Trustee Area 1 Reason for running: Support underrepresented students, create positive relationship between district and school staff, create support system/safety net for college prep curriculum. Quote: “I want people to realize that I am not single minded. I come from a very diverse background. I will draw on my own childhood experience of being a child growing up in a war-torn country. Yes, I have been a union leader here, but every decision I have had I always have what is best for students in mind.”

Labor unions are lining up in force behind a challenger attempting to unseat Santa Rosa City Schools’ most tenured board member on Nov. 3.

Ever Flores, a counselor at Healdsburg High School for two decades and current president of the Healdsburg Area Teachers Association, has the backing of the 900-member Santa Rosa Teachers Association, as well as the Santa Rosa Junior College All Faculty Association, the North Bay Labor Council, and trade groups representing Teamsters, electrical workers, health care workers, bricklayers and sprinkler fitters.

Flores, 46, is challenging incumbent Jenni Klose, 51, an attorney and executive director of a nonprofit housing advocacy group who is the longest-serving representative on the seven-member Board of Trustees and a three-time board president.

It’s a contest for the trustee Area 1 seat that almost wasn’t.

Klose announced she would not seek reelection in February but changed her mind and submitted paperwork on the eve of the filing deadline in August. She has since locked up endorsements from five of her six board colleagues as well as four of the five county Board of Education members, six of the seven Santa Rosa City Council members and all five Sonoma County supervisors, including three — Susan Gorin, Lynda Hopkins and Shirlee Zane — who endorsed both candidates.

The candidates hold similar positions on key issues facing the largest school district in Sonoma County, so the divide in endorsements points to a growing trend of organized interests weighing in on down-ballot races, according to Brian Sobel, a Petaluma political analyst.

“Generally what has been occurring over the last few years is that the pressure that is applied by special interest groups has continued to filter down to races that used to be confined to state Senate and Assembly,” he said. “I think that has moved onto Boards of Supervisors years ago, filtered down to City Council, and now very much with school boards as well.”

In throwing its weight behind Flores well before Klose said she would not seek a third term, SRTA president Will Lyon said the group was pushing back against what he said was a bitter stretch of labor relations under her leadership.

“We assumed she was running,” Lyon said. “It was one of the reasons to endorse him early and kick-start his campaign.”

Lyon said Klose’s three years as board president were especially tumultuous in the eyes of the union leadership.

“In Jen Klose’s role as president, it was very ’us versus them.’ We got close to the strike line three times in those three years,” he said. “The other board members said they want her because of her experience on the board, but her experience on the board was tough for us. We don’t want that experience.”

Klose said her tenure as president coincided with devastating fires, floods and budget woes that naturally had rough patches. Some school board debates over policy issues devolved into the personal unnecessarily, she said.

“I think it’s unprecedented for someone to sit in the presidency for three years. That is where my colleagues voted to have me serve,” she said. “I take that as a very strong vote of confidence. But when you are the face of the board through three tough labor negotiations, you take the personal heat."

“It became a little personal and I find that an unfortunate tactic,” she said.