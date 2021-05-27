Santa Rosa school board suspends discussion of school name changes
Amid criticism of how the process unfolded, the Santa Rosa City Schools board of trustees voted late Wednesday not to immediately change the name of two of its elementary schools, but to instead suspend those discussions until at least the 2021-22 school year while immediately launching an examination of how community input is sought.
The votes, after two separate agenda items and lengthy public debates, leave the names Luther Burbank and James Monroe on schools for the time being even as trustees vowed to continue the discussion of change.
The decisions came after hours of sometimes emotional debate and public comment that was at times deeply critical of what some described as the district’s top-down process in bringing the name change debate forward starting last summer.
As the discussion inched toward midnight, board members conceded that tasking school communities with forming committees to delve into deeply emotional debates over identity, systemic racism and power structures in how decisions are made, all while navigating a global pandemic and dealing with distance learning, was problematic from the start.
In the end, the board voted 6-1 to pause discussion on the name of Luther Burbank Elementary School after board members said the school-based committee process to study the name was flawed.
In a second vote, the board voted 4-3 to reject renaming James Monroe Elementary School after local Latino leader, the late George Ortiz, with the majority of trustees arguing that that study, too, should be deepened to include more people and more students.
Kerry Benefield
Columnist, The Press Democrat
Have a story that is wild, wacky, bizarre or beautiful? Tell me about it. Have a question that starts with, “What’s the deal with…?” Let’s figure it out together. This column is about the story behind the story, a place to shine a light on who we are, what makes us a community and all of the things that make us special. With your help, I'll be tackling the questions that vex us: (the funny, the mundane, and the irritating.)
