Santa Rosa shooting suspect arrested at Novato motel

A suspect in a Santa Rosa shooting was arrested Tuesday morning outside a Novato motel following an investigation that began more than four months ago.

Aman Berhe, 37, was arrested about 11 a.m. at an Americas Best Value Inn at Redwood Boulevard and Rush Creek Place, according to police. He doesn’t have a permanent address and is described as a transient, Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said.

Investigators approached the suspect outside a motel room. He tried to run and got 20 yards away before being taken into custody.

Police searched the suspect’s motel room and found a loaded gun, which hadn’t been registered, and a high-capacity magazine.

Berhe was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide and gun possession. He’s in custody at the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility in lieu of $1 million, according to jail records.

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. May 9 outside a home in the 4000 block of Arthur Ashe Circle in western Santa Rosa.

The victim, described as a man in his 50s, was outside his home when the suspect drove up and opened fire within a matter of moments, Mahurin said.

The victim had been chased and shot while in a side yard. Officers found him suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. Paramedics took him to a hospital for treatment and he survived the shooting.

Investigators identified Berhe as a suspect the day after the shooting.

Berhe and the victim knew each other, but the motive behind the shooting is under investigation, although it does not appear to be gang-related, Mahurin said.

Berhe was on parole for a previous crime when the shooting occurred, but Mahurin said he didn’t have specific details on the prior incident.

