Santa Rosa student, 15, charged in fatal Montgomery High School stabbing

The 15-year-old student faces two counts and will next appear in court on Friday.|
PAULINA PINEDA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 6, 2023, 10:41AM
Updated 4 minutes ago

The 15-year-old Montgomery High School student suspected of killing a schoolmate during a March 1 fight inside a classroom has been charged with voluntary manslaughter.

The student, whose name has not been released because he is a minor, was charged Monday morning.

He faces one count of voluntary manslaughter with an enhancement of using a deadly and dangerous weapon and one felony count of unlawfully bringing and possessing a weapon on school grounds, according to Sonoma County District Attorney Carla Rodriguez.

The charges stem from a fight inside an art class on the east Santa Rosa high school campus.

The victim, Jayden Pienta, 16, died from wounds suffered after an initial confrontation between students outside a classroom led to a fight inside, where the 15-year-old retaliated with a knife, stabbing Pienta once in the chest and twice in the back, police said.

A second 16-year-old boy was stabbed in his hand, police said.

The 15-year-old student, who fled campus, was arrested about 40 minutes later a mile north of campus, where officers found him hiding in a creekbed.

He remains in custody at the county’s juvenile justice facility and will next appear in court on Friday for a detention hearing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

