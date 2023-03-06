For complete Press Democrat coverage of the fatal stabbing at Montgomery High School, go to bit.ly/3msNAVh .

The 15-year-old Montgomery High School student suspected of killing a schoolmate during a March 1 fight inside a classroom has been charged with voluntary manslaughter.

The student, whose name has not been released because he is a minor, was charged Monday morning.

He faces one count of voluntary manslaughter with an enhancement of using a deadly and dangerous weapon and one felony count of unlawfully bringing and possessing a weapon on school grounds, according to Sonoma County District Attorney Carla Rodriguez.

The charges stem from a fight inside an art class on the east Santa Rosa high school campus.

The victim, Jayden Pienta, 16, died from wounds suffered after an initial confrontation between students outside a classroom led to a fight inside, where the 15-year-old retaliated with a knife, stabbing Pienta once in the chest and twice in the back, police said.

A second 16-year-old boy was stabbed in his hand, police said.

The 15-year-old student, who fled campus, was arrested about 40 minutes later a mile north of campus, where officers found him hiding in a creekbed.

He remains in custody at the county’s juvenile justice facility and will next appear in court on Friday for a detention hearing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

