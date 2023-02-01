When Esther Lemus and her family moved to the Moorland Avenue neighborhood south of Santa Rosa more than a half-century ago, the area was largely undeveloped with orchards and vacant lots dotting the landscape.

The creek by her home would rise during winter rains, spilling its banks and flooding streets and neighborhood homes, she said.

“We had to put boots on to take our kids to the bus stop and we would carry them in our arms,” the 76-year-old recalled. “It was very bad and every winter when it rained it would happen again and again.”

The neighborhood has grown with the addition of new homes and apartments in the decades since yet it largely remains the same.

Stormwater issues persist and a lack of investment in public infrastructure has led to poorly paved roads, few connected sidewalks and other services expected in urban areas.

That’s something Santa Rosa hopes to address.

City Hall administrators on Jan. 24 presented the council with a plan to annex areas south of city limits and a second option to incorporate all county islands across the city.

The proposals would push the city’s borders to the voter-approved urban growth boundary — near the Santa Rosa Avenue Friedman’s Home Improvement on the south end — and could add up to 11,000 new residents.

It would be the most significant expansion of Santa Rosa’s city limits in at least a generation — larger by size and possibly by population, depending on the favored option, than the 2017 annexation of Roseland. Residents in new incorporated areas would benefit from city police and fire services, broader water and sewer connections and improved public transit.

Preliminary estimates show the process could take 3½ to 4½ years and cost upward of $2 million to complete. Council members would have to balance the effort with competing priorities at a time when city administrators are already projecting a budget deficit.

Council member Eddie Alvarez, whose district includes a large portion of the Roseland area annexed by the city in 2017, said residents in these areas consider themselves Santa Rosans and deserve the same level of service.

However, he acknowledged it will be a heavy lift but said he believes there is council support. The seven-member council directed staff to further study the proposals and come back with a more detailed plan.

“We’re being cautious and rightfully so out of respect to all residents but my colleagues are warm to the idea,” Alvarez said.

Additional information is expected to be presented to the council as part of their goal-setting meeting in March.

“Ultimately, we’re talking about people and these are people who have gone without for so long,” Alvarez said.

Weighing two annexation options

City planning officials presented the council with two annexation options during the two-hour Jan. 24 briefing.

The first calls for annexing 1,400 acres south of city limits from about Bane Avenue in the west to just west of Petaluma Hill Road in the east. The area is about twice the size of the Roseland area annexed in 2017.

The boundaries include the Moorland Avenue neighborhood, Santa Rosa Avenue south of Yolanda Avenue and a largely undeveloped area east of Santa Rosa Avenue where developers are planning housing known as the “Todd Creek” area.

About 6,500 residents live there, according to city data.

Census tract data shows the area is predominantly Hispanic or Latino though the census tracts are larger than the area the city seeks to annex. City officials did not analyze population demographics as part of the report.

Planning and Economic Development Director Clare Hartman described the area as “grossly underplanned,” lacking core services and infrastructure, and said it had long been underrepresented.

A second option would entail annexing all unincorporated areas within the city’s urban growth boundary, including the area south of Santa Rosa limits, an area around Rincon Valley, land east of Skyhawk and the more than 30 county islands across the city.

This would increase the city’s size by about 3,650 acres, or 5.7 square miles, and add nearly 11,000 new residents.

Opportunities for annexation were first discussed by council members during last year’s goal-setting session and there has been interest from property owners in the Todd Creek area, on the east side of Highway 101, to bring their properties into city limits.

Elected officials and management with the city and Sonoma County had an initial meeting last summer to gauge interest and administrators from both governments have continued meeting to discuss what it would take to incorporate.

Major time, financial commitment

Completing the Roseland annexation, which began in 2014, took about 3½ years and cost $2 million, Hartman said.