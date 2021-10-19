Santa Rosa Symphony’s Taylor takes job with Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

Santa Rosa Symphony Director of Development Ben Taylor has taken a job with the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts.

Taylor, whose last day will be Oct. 27, was responsible for working with the symphony’s partners, such as The Press Democrat, in order to make the symphony’s artistic and educational programs possible.

He has accepted a position as the development director for the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa.

In the interim, until Taylor’s replacement has been hired at the symphony, all projects and plans previously handled by Taylor will be handled by Alan Silow, the Symphony’s president & CEO, officials said.

Taylor took over in his current position at the symphony in 2016, where he’d previously worked in the symphony's education department for 12 years, lastly as director of education.

With more than 15 years of experience in the nonprofit sector, Taylor’s focus has been mainly on program design and building community relationships. He has also been music director for the Albany Community Chorus and the Unitarian-Universalist Congregation of Santa Rosa.

Also a composer, Taylor's works have been performed across North America and China by ensembles such as the Cleveland Chamber Symphony, Contra Costa Chamber Orchestra, Festival Choir of Madison, Wis., and the Santa Rosa Symphony Youth Orchestra, according to the symphony. He has also sung tenor in Philharmonia Baroque, Berkeley Symphony, Sonoma Bach and the Folger Consort.

